Valpo Parks recently announced on their social media that starting Monday, April 7, construction begins on the new Foundation Meadows Park playground, with work expected to continue through April and May, weather permitting.

Valpo Parks says that during construction, the Prairie Trails, StoryWalk, and restrooms will remain open for visitors to enjoy.

To stay up to date on all projects included in the rePLAY initiative, visit their website: bit.ly/ValpoParksrePLAY .