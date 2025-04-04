A woman died in a crash Thursday involving a semi in La Porte County, the La Porte County Police siad in a statement.

Just after 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of US Highway 20 and County Road 300 East in Kankakee Township for a two-vehicle personal injury crash where a passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Upon the arrival of a deputy, he and a bystander attempted to remove the entrapped driver from the passenger vehicle but were unsuccessful, and the driver, 44-year-old Cary C. Canary from La Porte was declared deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Kia operated by Canary was southbound on County Road 300 East when the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the path of a westbound Freightliner on U.S. Highway 20. The driver of the Freightliner was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Kia.

Toxicology test results are pending.