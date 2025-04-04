Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) is proud to announce open enrollment opportunities for the 2025-2026 school year. Families inside and outside district boundaries are invited to apply for enrollment in LPCSC’s exceptional educational programs.

“We’re excited to welcome new students and families to our educational community,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, Superintendent. “Our district provides a wide range of educational programs from early childhood to high school graduation, aimed at preparing students for success in a constantly evolving world.”

LPCSC distinguishes itself through numerous educational advantages:

● New Early Childhood Center: Offering preschool curriculum and childcare services to

support our youngest learners and their families

● Diverse Programming: Comprehensive educational pathways from early childhood

through high school graduation

● La Porte Online School: Fully online classroom option with high-quality instruction and

participation in school extracurricular opportunities

● STEM Focus: Project Lead The Way programs in every building, providing hands-on

STEM learning experiences

● Robust Extracurricular Activities: Wide variety of clubs and activities to engage

students’ interests beyond academics

● College and Career Readiness: Ability to accommodate new Indiana diploma

requirements with extensive dual credit course offerings and Career and Technical

Education pathways, including the new Civic Arts and Criminal Justice pathways

Families interested in enrolling their children should complete the Open Enrollment/Intra-District

Transfer Request form for each student on the district website. This form applies to:

● Students transferring to LPCSC from another school district

● Current LPCSC elementary students wishing to attend a K-4 elementary school outside

their assigned residence area

For more information, please visit the district website at [www.lpcsc.k12.in.us] or contact the Superintendent’s Office at (219) 362-7056