The Town of Ogden Dunes announced that beginning May 1 you will soon be required to have your 2025 permits and dog tags.

All permits are now available and Town Hall window hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents are eligible for one (1) vehicle parking sticker at no cost when home association dues are paid. 2025 Dues are $125.00. No cash will be accepted for Home Association Dues. Any checks should be made out to Ogden Dunes Home Association or ODHA.

Additional vehicle stickers are available for purchase at $50 each (payable to Town of Ogden Dunes).

Golf Cart permits are $35. A completed golf cart inspection form and Proof of insurance will be required for all golf carts.

Watercraft permits are $20. You will need to complete a Watercraft Information form.

Payment for Golf Cart and Watercraft permits should also be made payable to the Town of Ogden Dunes.

If you are unable to make it to the office during regular business hours, call 219-762-4125 and they will help you find the best option for your situation.