The Town of Long Beach has pre-construction activities for their upcoming paving projects, scheduled to begin on April 8. These projects are part of ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure and safety of the community. During this period, Rieth-Riley will be performing asphalt milling and HMA resurfacing, as well as installing drainage structures and making various stormwater infrastructure improvements.

Local traffic is permitted, but access for non-local traffic is restricted. The town hopes to have paving dates available by mid-May.

Juneway Drive from Goldengate Drive to Oriole Trail, April 8-11

Avondale Drive from Chastleton Drive to Lake Shore Drive, April 14-15

Maryben Avenue from Oakenwald Drive to Hazeltine Drive, April 16-17

Hazeltine Drive from Florimond Avenue to Dead End, April 18

Larchmont Avenue from Florimond Avenue to Dead End April 21

St. Lawrence Avenue from Lake Shore Drive to Foxdale Trail, April 22

Hermione Trail from Lake Shore Drive to Roslyn Trail, April 23-24

Roslyn Trail from Oriole Trail to Belle Plaine Trail, April 25-30

Ardmore Trail from Lake Shore Drive to Elbridge Way, May 1

Floral Trail from Lake Shore Drive to Elbridge Way, May 2-5

Lothair Way from Oriole Trail to Belle Plaine Trail, May 7-9