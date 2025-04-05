The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on Friday that left one person dead.

The Indiana State Police-Lowell Post made the following statement on Friday:

Michigan City- At the request of Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley, the Indiana State Police District 13 Investigations Section has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred this evening. Preliminary information shows that at approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer with the Michigan City Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a red Dodge SUV for an equipment violation in the 5800 block of South Franklin Street. During the traffic stop, an armed male subject fled on foot from the scene and officers initiated a foot pursuit. During that chase, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was immediately rendered first aid and transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the suspect will be released once positive identification has been made and family notified. An autopsy will be completed by the LaPorte County Coroner.

No further information can be released as this is an active investigation. Once all body camera and in-car videos have been reviewed and the investigation completed, it will be submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor for review.

The following information is included at the request of the Michigan City Police Department. Police Chief Corley indicated that the identification of the officer will be forthcoming once all interviews have been completed. Chief Corley has placed the officer(s) involved in the incident on paid administrative leave which is in accordance with the department’s policies while the Indiana State Police investigation is being conducted.

The Michigan City Police Department made the following statement on Friday:

A shooting involving a Michigan City Police Officer occurred this evening. Chief Marty Corley and his administrative team immediately contacted the Indiana State Police (ISP) to conduct the investigation, which remains ongoing.

All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, from whom a press release is forthcoming.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch issued the following statement:

“This is a deeply serious matter, and my thoughts are with everyone affected. This is the first officer-involved shooting to occur under my administration. To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the incident has been turned over to the Indiana State Police. We have full confidence in their ability to carry out a comprehensive and transparent review.”

“As this remains an active investigation, we are limited in the details we can share at this time. I ask for the community’s patience as the facts are gathered. We are committed to sharing verified information as it becomes available and to upholding the trust of our residents throughout this process.”