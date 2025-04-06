La Porte, March 24, 2025 – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Dr. Carolyn Watson will present its fourth subscription concert of the season on Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 pm Central time at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. A Broadway spectacular celebrating the music of composer and lyricist duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, the concert includes songs and overtures from the duo’s Broadway hit musicals The Sound of Music, The King and I, Oklahoma!, and South Pacfic. Featuring Guest Artists baritone Leroy Davis, soprano Susan Nelson, and LCSO’s Executive Director, soprano Emily Yiannias, this concert will transport audiences back to Broadway’s Golden Age with the lush sounds of the full orchestra playing these timeless classics. This concert is generously underwritten in memory of Fran Hiler. The LCSO would like to thank the Hiler family, as well as supporting sponsor Dr. Charles and Mrs. Rita Hagenow. Tickets are $35 for table seating, $25 for adult balcony, $22 for Senior balcony (60+), Students with ID and Children FREE. Purchase tickets at LCSO.net ,at Roxy Music in downtown La Porte, or at the door the day of the concert. Doors open one hour prior to concert and balcony seating is General Admission. For more information please call the LCSO office at 219.362.9020.