The City of La Porte announced Nest La Porte’s warming shelter has been extended for use through April.

“Each night, the shelter operated by Nest La Porte provided dinner, breakfast, and a warm, safe place to sleep for individuals experiencing homelessness in La Porte during the coldest months of winter,” the City of La Porte said on their Facebook page.

“This temporary warming shelter was planned through the end of March, but given the cold spring that we’ve been having, we are proud to share that we’ve extended our partnership into APRIL!”

The shelter will remain open through much of April, ceasing operations at 7 a.m. on April 26.

To learn more and support this effort, visit nestcommunityshelter.org