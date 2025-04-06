Egg-citing Easter Fun at The Barker Mansion Garden

Families can hop into Easter fun at The Barker Mansion Garden! Follow the Barker Bunny Trail and hunt for colorful eggs hidden among the spring blooms. The hunt promises excitement for kids of all ages.

Whether you’re exploring the Bunny Trail, learning the Bunny Hop, or joining the Easter Parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this Easter celebration.

🔔 Make sure to dress appropriately for outdoor weather.

Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket for the hunt and wear your best bonnet or bunny ears for the parade!

Visit www.barkermansion.org or Call 219-873-1520 for more information.