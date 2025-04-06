MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Washington Park Zoo has opened its gates for its 2025 season this past Saturday.

This marks the beginning of our 97th season, which will be filled with exciting opportunities for education and exploration for visitors of all ages. The zoo operates daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including holidays, with extended summer weekend hours running from Memorial Day until Labor Day weekend.

As part of this year’s offerings, the zoo features a full slate of engaging education programs and special events designed to inspire a passion for wildlife and conservation. Specific dates and details about these events will be unveiled throughout the season, so guests are encouraged to stay tuned for announcements via our website and social media channels. Washington Park Zoo spans an impressive 9 acres of beautifully landscaped parkland, home to an array of animal exhibits and vibrant gardens. Over the years, the zoo has transformed significantly, with recent renovations enhancing the Big Cat Complex and the historic Engineers Castle. Washington Park Zoo says these updates not only improve the visitor experience but also prioritize the well-being of the animals in their care.

Additionally, further improvements are planned for the future to continue promoting a safe and enriching environment for our animals and guests alike.

“Recognized as a prime destination for both locals and tourists, the Washington Park Zoo is home to more than 330 individual animals representing 90 different species from across the globe,” the WPZ said in a press release. “Our commitment to wildlife rescue and conservation is underscored with our accreditation from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA). The zoo actively participates in Species’ Survival Plans, collaborating with zoos and organizations worldwide to contribute to conservation efforts that have a global impact. The zoo features a gift shop with a large array of items, as well as concession stands where hungry guests can enjoy a delicious selection of food and beverages. Offerings include hot dogs, soft pretzels, nachos, popcorn, ice cream, chips and various drinks, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy during their visit.”

Tickets for admission can be purchased at the admission booth on the day of your visit, eliminating the need for advance planning. For those looking to learn more about what the Washington Park Zoo has to offer, please visit our website at

https://www.washingtonparkzoo.com or connect with them on Facebook to stay updated on events, promotions, and more. If you have any questions, reach out to the zoo’s information line at (219) 873-1510.