LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will continue to have overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 through mid-April.

Overnight lane closures that began March 31 will continue through approximately April 16 to set up phase one of construction work on I-94. Motorists should expect to encounter lane closures during the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Once phase one is set up, there will be two lanes of traffic shifted to the left with the work zone on the right in each direction.

Construction work this year will include concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of C.R. 400 N). During this work, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

Patching and overlay work will be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Additionally, this contract includes a full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 in 2026, which will include restrictions on I-94.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.