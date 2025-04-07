Residents are invited to enjoy breakfast with their local firefighters while supporting a good cause, according to La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder.

For its fourth year in a row, the City of La Porte Fire Department will host their annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 19 at Fire Station 1. Tickets include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and eggs, as well as an entry into their $100 cash giveaway. Snyder said the department will also be selling $1 raffle tickets for a wide variety of prizes donated by local businesses, including memberships, gift baskets and the chance to be “Firefighter for the Day.”

All proceeds from both the breakfast and raffle will benefit the Arnold J. Devereaux Scholarship Fund, which awards eight to ten graduating seniors from local high schools each year.

“This event has grown each year, which is a great testament to our team and the work they put into this, as well as our community and the support they provide,” Snyder said. “We look forward to another successful breakfast this year as we raise money for a cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and can be purchased at Station 1 prior to the event and on the morning of. Children 4 and under eat free. For more information, call (219) 362-3456.