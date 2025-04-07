From the Washington Park Zoo FACEBOOK page- We are sad to announce that we had to say goodbye to Stripes, our 20-year-old Bengal tiger. Stripes, a 20-year-old Bengal tiger who captivated visitors since his arrival, was peacefully euthanized due to age-related health issues.

Stripes had been successfully receiving veterinary care pain management and medication for kidney disease and arthritis, but he recently had shown a rapid deterioration in his health. With his appetite diminished and his activity levels declined, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize, before his quality of life worsened. Final pathology reports would later discover that he was suffering from kidney failure, lymphedema, and metastatic cancer.

Stripes celebrated his 20th birthday on October 15th, making him one of the oldest Bengal tigers in human care. In the wild, tigers typically live between 10 and 14 years.

Stripes arrived at the Washington Park Zoo in 2005 along with his brother, Stars, from a zoo in Iowa. Sadly, Stars passed away in 2023 due to complications from chronic kidney disease.