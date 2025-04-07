Valparaiso City Services have begun the spring curbside leaf pick up, which is taking place now through April 18.

The City has four leaf collection zones and crews will rotate zones continuously.

https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/…/Yard-Waste-and-Leaf… https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/list.aspx Progress updates will be provided ator you may sign up for alerts by visiting

The City asks residents to bag leaves in biodegradable bags after April 18th. Bags will be picked up by brush trucks.

Grass clippings can be bagged in biodegradable bags and taken to the compost site, or for curbside service. The City asks residents to place bagged grass clippings in the trash tote.