The Duneland School Corporation (DSC) has announced its finalists for Classified Employee of the Year, and the Chesterton Police Department’s very own SRO Shauna Jesse is among them, CPD recently announced on their Facebook page.

Nominees were submitted in February by students, parents, colleagues, and community members, with finalists selected in March. Now, a panel of students, parents, community members, and district administrators will interview the finalists and choose the ultimate winner.

The 2025 Classified Employee of the Year will be announced at the Duneland School Board meeting on Monday, May 5. The winner will receive a banner for their classroom/office door and a $500 stipend.

“Our partnership with DSC through the SRO Program is incredible, providing officers like Shauna the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our youth and the future leaders of our community,” the CPD said on their Facebook page.

Others nominated are Kyle Goranson (DSC Facilities, Facilities Manager), Tara Miller (DSC Information Technology, IT Technology), Lisa Ribar (Brummitt Elementary, Administrative Assistant) and Amber Wise (Chesterton High School, Child Nutrition Asst. Site Lead).