DYER, Ind. – Franciscan Health’s Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) program is hosting free training sessions this spring for those interested in becoming court-appointed guardians.

The Lake County courts collaborate with Franciscan Health to provide trained, supervised volunteers to serve as court-appointed agents to assist elderly and incapacitated adults. The program, now in its 23rd year, partners with programs serving elderly and incapacitated adults across Lake County to develop a continuum of elder law advocacy and guardianship services.

Volunteers are vetted through an application screening process. Once approved, volunteers must complete 30 hours of initial training and 12 hours of continuing education annually by legal, social service, health and mental health experts. Advocates serve as guardians on one case at a time.

Training for new volunteers is scheduled to take place during seven sessions from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weeknights (excluding Fridays) from Monday, April 21 to Wednesday, April 30 at Franciscan Health Dyer Medical Pavillion South, 2150 Gettler St., Suite 200. For more information or to register, contact Julie Mignogna at (219) 407-6762 or julie.mignogna@franciscanalliance.org.

The VASIA program is partially funded by grants from the Indiana Supreme Court, Legacy Foundation, Inc. and other local, state and national funders as well as individual donors to the Franciscan Health Foundation.

To donate to support VASIA’s efforts, go to FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.