Michigan City is offering a Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, April 19.

Local residents (verifiable via driver’s license or state ID) can bring up to FIVE tires to the Michigan City Sanitary District, 1100 E. 8th St., between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. that day to scrap them free of charge.

Some exclusions apply (see attached image). Call 219-874-7799 for more information.

• Michigan City residents only. Must bring your driver’s

license for verification.

• Up to five (5) tires per person.

• Car, SUV, and Light Truck tires ONLY.

• NO rims. Tires with rims will NOT be accepted.

• NO commercial or business loads will be accepted.

• NO semi-tires. NO commercial tires. NO racing slicks.

Only accepting the following non commercial residential tires:

Car Tires

SUV Tires

Light Truck Tires

No Tires on rims accepted