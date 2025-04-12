A Porter resident was burglarized while being distracted by suspects posing as contractors on Friday, according to the Town of Porter Police Department.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. a citizen was victimized by two males in a distraction burglary on Beam Street, according to the Porter Police Department. The suspects were posing as home contractors.

While occupying the homeowner at the door, another suspect entered the residence and stole items that included jewelry and medication.

The suspects in this crime are described as white or possibly Hispanic males wearing reflective vests and driving a black hatchback passenger car.

Police say if you were contacted by men matching this description or have further information, please call the Porter Police at 219-926-7611.

“These crimes are often committed against senior citizens, but we would like to caution everyone to be aware of who they’re opening door for,” the Town of Porter Police Department said on Facebook. “When in doubt, do not answer the door and call the Porter Police Department. Solicitors MUST have credentials issued by the Town of Porter and legitimate contractors will cooperate with the police.”