LAKE & PORTER COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have overnight lane closures on I-94 between I-65 and State Road 149 beginning on or after Monday, April 14.

I-94 will be reduced to one lane in one direction at a time during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late May. There will be no restrictions during daytime hours.

These overnight closures are to install permanent pavement markings and raised pavement markings after pavement patching work last fall. Work will take place up to six nights a week but will not take place overnight on Friday evenings.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and traffic delays. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.