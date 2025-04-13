LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will close State Road 55 for two consecutive projects beginning on or after Tuesday, April 15.

State Road 55 will first close at Tully Ditch between 221st Avenue and 231st Avenue through early May. Once work is complete in this location, State Road 55 will then be closed at Brown Ditch between 205th Avenue and 221st Avenue through mid-May.

These closures are for bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.