Goodwill Announces 15th Annual Little Black Dress Dinner, Fashion Show and Designer

Boutique on April 24th in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN- Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress

Fundraiser, a premier event that supports local community programs, will take place on

Thursday, April 24, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Four Winds Event Center in South Bend,

3000 Prairie Avenue.

This one-of-a-kind event features dinner and a fashion show along with an upscale, brand-name

pop-up boutique. All proceeds from the event benefit Goodwill’s education, training and job

placement programs that strengthen Northern Indiana communities.

“This is our 15th year, and we’re thrilled to continue hosting such a unique annual event. Our

sponsors and attendees say they always feel good about making a difference in our communities,

while having a night of fun and fashion,” noted Debie Coble, president and chief executive

officer of Goodwill.

Little Black Dress offers top-of-the-line designer and premier brand items, which are hand selected for this special fashion show and sale. Name-brand purses, shoes, apparel and authenticated fine jewelry will be available at below-retail prices. The Little Black Dress boutique opens at 4:00 pm, with the dinner and program starting at 5:30 pm.

Little Black Dress sponsors include community partnership with Specialized Staffing and premier sponsor, Gurley Leep Automotive Family. For more information about sponsorship or tickets, visit www.Goodwillevents.org.

About Goodwill Industries of Michiana Goodwill Industries of Michiana strengthens communities by empowering people to achieve their most abundant lives through education, training and job placement. The organization serves

16 Indiana counties and operates 24 retail locations, along with charter high schools for adults, a maternal-child health program, a career and technical training academy and workforce development programs. For more information about Goodwill, visit www.Goodwill-NI.org.