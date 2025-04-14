Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus raises $13,091 in support of students and programs on annual day of giving.

More than 2,800 alumni, friends and partners across Indiana donated $483,813 on April 8 to support Ivy Tech Day – the third annual day of giving that supports scholarships and programs for Ivy Tech Community College’s more than 200,000 students across its 19 campuses. The Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus received 98 donations totaling $13,091.

This year’s total exceeded the 2024 results and brings the three-year cumulative giving to more than $1 million since the first Ivy Tech Day in 2023. The contributions fund the greatest needs at each campus supporting student success and powering Indiana’s economy – including pharmaceutical manufacturing, early childhood education, cybersecurity, and Ivy Tech’s nationally leading two-year nursing program, which awards more associate degrees than any other institution in the country.

“Ivy Tech is committed to delivering higher education at the speed of life, and our alumni, students, and partners once again showed their belief in our mission,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College. “Their generosity empowers our students and alumni to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce, and their success strengthens communities across Indiana.”

The day was filled with energy as campuses turned “Ivy Green” and hosted events that celebrated over six decades of Ivy Tech’s service to Indiana. The momentum speaks to the College’s growing impact:

More than 4 in 5 Ivy Tech graduates stay in Indiana to live and work

The College contributes nearly $4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy

84% of graduates finish without student loan debt

Ivy Tech awarded more than 46,000 credentials in 2023-24 – nearly half (49%) of all postsecondary credentials earned by Hoosiers

Student completion rates have more than doubled (up 119%) since 2016

“We are grateful to our alumni and friends for their support of Ivy Tech Day 2025, which will have a real and lasting impact on students right here in [CAMPUS],” said [CHANCELLOR], chancellor, Ivy Tech [CAMPUS]. “It will make a real difference for thousands of students who are working to build better lives for themselves while supporting Hoosier communities. We are grateful for every donor who is helping open doors for our students to pursue their dreams and better our community.”

About the Ivy Tech Foundation

The Foundation provides support for Ivy Tech Community College beyond state appropriations and student tuition. Its overall program of work focuses on meeting student needs. Invest IN Ivy Tech, our recently completed $340 million statewide fundraising campaign, provides greater opportunity for each of the College’s 19 campuses to educate, train, and support all 92 of Indiana’s counties. Learn more at Ivy Tech Foundation | Campaign Report 2023

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree. Follow Ivy Tech on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information.