In Lake County, there will be lane closures on U.S. 20/Indianapolis Boulevard between U.S. 20/Michigan Street and U.S. 12/Columbus Drive beginning on or after Wednesday, April 16.

There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 20 through mid-September for a roadway resurfacing and ADA ramp replacement project. Short-term intersection closures will be in place as needed through this area as well.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.