HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Several of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate programs were recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Graduate Programs rankings, released April 8.

PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), offered through its College of Nursing, were both noted among top graduate nursing programs.

PNW’s MSN program offers advanced nursing practices and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for health care roles. PNW’s MSN also offers tracks such as Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist concentrations. The DNP program prepares experienced nursing professionals for administrative and educational roles by focusing on applied research and translation science.

For more information about PNW’s graduate nursing programs, visit pnw.edu/nursing.

PNW’s Master of Business Administration, offered through its College of Business, was also recognized among top business graduate programs. PNW’s MBA program prepares candidates for leadership roles with advanced managerial, financial and analytical skills. For more information, visit pnw.edu/mba.