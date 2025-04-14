In St. Joseph County, there will be lane closures on U.S. 20 between U.S. 31 and Ironwood Dr on or after Tuesday, April 15.

U.S. 20 will have alternating lane closures during daytime hours through late May for bridge deck sealing, guardrail repairs, pavement repairs, and pavement markings. This is punch list work for the two bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects over Miami St and York Rd that began in 2024. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones