The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces its recognition for excellence in policy management and training by Lexipol, the leading provider of solutions that empower excellence in public safety.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks agency performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. The Sheriff’s Office achieved Bronze-level recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely processing of recommended policy updates as laws change, and personnel training on policies.

“Strong policies and consistent training are vital to the success of operations and our commitment to serving the La Porte County. Being recognized by Lexipol Connect highlights our focus on continuous improvement, professionalism, and safety,” said Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen, agency program manager of Lexipol.

The agency’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on state and federal law and nationally recognized best practices.

“Agencies that utilize Lexipol policies demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to public safety,” says Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg. “The Sheriff’s Office exhibits a commitment to strong policy management, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and strengthening trust within the La Porte County.”