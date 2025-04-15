A man was arrested after an hours long standoff at Meijer in Michigan City, according to police.

On Saturday April 12, at approximately 9:03 p.m., Michigan City police officers were dispatched to room #126 of the Baymont Motel (4128 Franklin) in reference a report of children possibly being battered by a male in the room. Upon arrival, an officer proceeded to the room and spoke with the mother of the children. She explained she and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Nathaniel Gruntzel, were arguing. The argument was due to her finding out Gruntzel was currently wanted in the State of Wisconsin for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. She added that Gruntzel took her vehicle keys and was currently sitting inside of her vehicle in the parking lot.

The arrest warrant for Gruntzel was confirmed through the Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, who advised they would extradite. The vehicle Gruntzel was in was located in the motel parking lot. After seeing the police, Gruntzel exited the vehicle and started running toward the Meijer store. A foot chase ensued with Gruntzel running to the Garden Center of Meijer and jumping over the fence. While doing so, he dropped a handgun which he quickly reclaimed possession of. Officers were able to contain Gruntzel within the Garden Center. Gruntzel then placed the barrel of the handgun on his head and threatened suicide.

Multiple police agencies responded to Meijer to assist. Those agencies included the Laporte County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Long Beach Police Department and the Westville Police Department. The Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service were staged in the area to assist.

The store was evacuated and a Michigan City Police Department Crisis Negotiator, Lt. Jeff Ramion, was summoned to the scene. Lt. Ramion spoke with Mr. Gruntzel for over six hours trying to de-escalate the situation and get Mr. Gruntzel to put the gun down and surrender. Despite incredible efforts, Gruntzel made the decision to shoot himself in the upper torso. The officers on scene quickly converged on Gruntzel, obtained possession of his handgun, and began life saving measures. EMS then transported Gruntzel to Franciscan Health Emergency Room for treatment. From there, he was transported to a hospital in South Bend for advanced care. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time.

On Monday police said Gruntzel will remain under 24-hour guard until his release at which time he will be transported to the LaPorte County Jail. In addition to the arrest warrant through Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, local charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct will be sought.