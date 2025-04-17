The Town of Chesterton made the following statement on their social media regarding the closure of 100N to close between Fifth Street and 100E this summer:

NIPSCO contractor Meade Gas should finish the relocation of a natural-gas main on 1100N—and re-open the road between South Fifth Street and 100E to daytime traffic—by the end of next week.

Moving that gas main from the north side of 1100N approximately 10 feet to the south is the last pre-construction job in need of completion before work begins on Phase III(A) of the Westchester Liberty Trail: An eight-foot hike/bike trail along the north side of 1100N between South Fifth Street and 100E.

Meade had originally planned to implement an around-the-clock closure of 1100N during the relocation but Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg prevailed on the contractor to go instead with a daytime-only closure.

The construction of the sidewalk itself, however, will force a full 24/7 closure of 1100N for the duration of the summer, as Assistant Town Engineer Matt Gavelek reported at the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, April 14.

“Meade is still out on 1100N relocating the gas line,” Gavelek said. “We’re looking forward to that being done. There’ll be a pause until school gets out and then our contractor, F.H. Paschen, will close the road and start the construction project.”

Gavelek expects 1100N to be closed around the clock from early June to late August.