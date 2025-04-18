Press Release, City of La Porte:

The City of La Porte has recently drawn national attention for its low-cost, high-quality way of living, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The City took the No. 2 spot for USA Today’s Best Small Town in the Midwest contest this spring. La Porte was one of just 20 communities nominated by the national news outlet’s panel of journalists and experts. In their description of La Porte, USA Today notes the city’s “year-round fun thanks to its three scenic lakes, historic downtown, and vibrant community events.” Dermody said La Porte was in good company, competing against well-known summertime destinations like Mackinac Island, Mich. (No. 10) and Lake Geneva, Wis. (No. 5).

The greater La Porte/Michigan City community was also recognized in a recent edition of Bottom Line Magazine for making their top 10 list of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. Citing the area’s small-town feel, close proximity to Chicago and average home price of $238,000, the publication slated the local region at the No. 10 spot.

According to Dermody, this recognition comes as no surprise to him and his team.

“Since day one, our administration has lived by one mantra: the City of La Porte is the place to be,” Dermody said. “These words guide everything we do and over time, we’ve watched our residents buy in and start believing in this statement as well. The people in and around our community know that we have something special going on here in La Porte, and their pride and excitement is contagious. These top rankings from national publications are a testament to what we already know to be true – La Porte really is the place to be.”

To read these articles in full, visit www.cityoflaporte.com.