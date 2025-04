The Porter County Sheriff’s Office are introducing their newest K9, Quinn

The department thanked Jacki Stutzman for a donation helped them get Quinn.

Quinn is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever from Project One Retrievers. She is certified in obedience, explosive detection, and tracking.

Officer Peiffer and K9 Quinn recently completed an Advanced Military Working Dog Training as well as a specialized Explosive Detection Course.