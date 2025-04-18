On April 18th at 12:20 A.M. is when the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a person who was shot inside building 12 at the Garden Estates West apartment complex. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III arrived and located a 15-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders provided life saving measures to this juvenile before they were transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City by LaPorte County EMS for further medical care. This juvenile eventually succumbed to their injuries after arriving at the hospital. Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and are continuing with this investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact lead investigator Detective Sergeant Kenneth Eguia at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1010 or via email at keguia@emichigancity.com.

There is no active threat to the community and no further information will be released at this time.

Other responding agencies who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information i #wims