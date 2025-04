The Town of Porter and its Environmental Sustainability Commission are inviting the public to celebrate Earth Day by participating in a cleanup of Waverly Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26, the Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page.

High-visibility vests will be made available to all volunteers.

They ask those attending to bring gloves, grabbers, and pokers.

Those attending should park at the Dollar General, 100 U.S. 20, Porter.