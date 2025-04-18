Annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon set for April 25

MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City will celebrate National Volunteer Month by hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to recognize the hardworking individuals who volunteer at the non-profit organization throughout the year.

This luncheon is free and open to anybody who has volunteered with The Salvation Army of Michigan City over the past year. It will take place on Friday, April 25 at The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

“April is National Volunteer Month and a great time for us to recognize those who give of their time to help in our mission of doing the most good,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City with her husband, Major Dale Simmons. “Our organization is dedicated to serving those in need in the community, but we couldn’t do this without our volunteers – so we take this opportunity to say thank you.”

During this event, awards will be presented to “Volunteers of the Year” including Arnold and Gail Bos, Dennis and Barb Amm, Randy Hansen, and Sodexo; as wells as “Volunteer Bell Ringer of the Year” Kristen Jasicki. An outstanding member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board will also be recognized.

Keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. To RSVP for this event, contact Jessica O’Brien at jessica.obrien@usc.salvationarmy.org or (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003.

More than 7,000 volunteer hours were served at The Salvation Army of Michigan City last year, including about 900 hours of bell ringing during the 2024 Christmas Campaign.

“We distributed more than 6,000 food orders through our pantry, more than 26,000 items through our free clothing room, and more than 37,000 diapers over the past year – and Christmas toys were provided to 1,468 children during the holidays,” Simmons said. “This level of impact cannot happen without an army of volunteers, and we are so grateful for the support we receive from the Michigan City community. City residents truly care about their neighbors.”

The Salvation Army of Michigan City offers programs and services including a food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, youth summer camp, free clothing room, weekend backpack feeding program, group grief support, monthly family activities, spiritual care, and case management.

Those interested in volunteering at The Salvation Army of Michigan City can do so by visiting www.samichigancity.org and clicking on “Volunteer in This Community.” More information is available by visiting calling (219) 874-6885.