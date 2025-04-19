News Release Indiana DNR:

Every year more than 12,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) properties.

During National Volunteer Week, April 20-26, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources and salute their accomplishments on its social media accounts. To follow DNR official social media accounts, see on.IN.gov/dnrsocial.

Hoosiers can connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.

To find out how you can help DNR properties and become part of DNR’s volunteer family, explore on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or contact your local DNR property to learn more.

Visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov and the volunteer link referenced above for listings of programs and events for April 20-26.

For more information or to get answers to questions about volunteering for DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.

To view more DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.