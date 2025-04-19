The Ogden Dunes Town Council have given a beach closure update.

The town beach and accessways are re-opened to the public. There are two areas where equipment and rocks are staged, and they will be taped or fenced off for safety and security reasons.

They are located near accessways #18 and #11. The Town says to please avoid entering these secured areas and do not climb on the equipment.

Stairs at access #7 will be reinstalled as soon as possible.

Further updates will be shared as they become available.