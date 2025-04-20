Michigan City, IN – Harbor Country Adventures, in partnership with the Michigan City Department of Special Events, proudly announces the inaugural MC Food and Music Festival, set for Memorial Day weekend at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, from 11 AM to 7 PM each day.

The MC Food and Music Festival aims to celebrate the vibrant culture of food and music, bringing together residents and visitors for a weekend filled with enjoyment. Attendees can expect a diverse lineup of local and regional food trucks each day, offering a wide variety of delicious options. On Saturday, the festival will feature a thrilling “Battle of the Bands,” showcasing local talent. Sunday will bring an exciting day of live music, with performances from popular acts including Funky Mojo Daddy, Party Foul, and Dick Diamond and the Dusters.

“Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience that unites the community through great food and captivating performances,” said Victor Tieri of Harbor Country Adventures. “We are thrilled to bring this festival to life and offer a platform for local musicians and food vendors to shine. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.” Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events for Michigan City, added, “We are excited to partner with Harbor Country Adventures to bring another great event to Michigan City. Vic and his team have done an amazing job of producing fabulous events, and we know that the MC Food & Music Fest will become an annual celebration of our lake front and our community.”

The MC Food and Music Festival promises a fun-filled weekend for all. With a variety of food vendors and a lineup of talented musicians, it aims to engage all the senses. From gourmet dishes to lively performances, the festival is set to be a highlight of the summer season. For more information about the festival, including a full list of food vendors and music schedules, please visit mcfoodandmusicfest.com or follow us on Facebook.