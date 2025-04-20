Valparaiso, Indiana – First responders dedicate their lives to protecting our communities, often facing immense physical and mental challenges in the line of duty. In recognition of the need for comprehensive mental health support, the MAAC Foundation and Responder Strong are proud to announce the First Responder Mental Wellness Conference, taking place on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM CST at MAAC Foundation 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Doors will open at 8:00 AM CST. Visit bit.ly/maacmentalhealth2025 and register today.
“First responders face incredible challenges every day, often carrying the weight of those experiences long after the call is over. The strategies shared at this conference support our mission to equip first responders with the tools and resilience to serve our communities,” said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “At the MAAC, we believe caring for the mental health of those who protect us is just as important as their physical training.”
This full-day event will bring together leading experts in responder mental health to address the unique challenges faced by first responders and their loved ones. Attendees will benefit from engaging presentations, evidence-based insights, and actionable strategies to build resilience and foster long-term wellness.
“This conference is about helping responders see they are not alone in the mental challenges of these careers and giving them the tools and resources to thrive on-duty and off-duty,” said Mackenna Schon, Director of Programming at the MAAC.
Topics Include:
-
Responder Mental Health
-
Trauma and Mental Health Treatment
-
Advancing Peer Support
-
Relationship Survival Skills 101
Conference Speakers: Dr. Sara Jahnke, Frank Leto, Dan DeGryse, Jason Mitchell, Jessica Klemz
More information about our speakers and topics is available at: bit.ly/maacmentalhealth2025
Presenting Sponsors: Larson Danielson Construction Company, Inc., NiSource, NIPSCO, Canadian National Railroad, Porter County Community Foundation
Lunch Sponsors: Purdue Federal Credit Union, Crown Point Community Foundation
About ResponderStrong: ResponderStrong has supported the mental health and overall wellbeing of Emergency Responders, including Healthcare Workers, and their families since 2016. Working across branch boundaries to represent all who work in Emergency Response, we partner with our allies: researchers, clinicians, educators, foundations, and other non-profits to better support our own. Built for Responders by Responders, check out our Resources and Programs. Visit www.responderstrong.org to learn about our services or volunteer.
About the MAAC:
The MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.