Friday, April 25, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM CST at MAAC Foundation 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Doors will open at 8:00 AM CST. Visit bit.ly/maacmentalhealth2025 and register today. Valparaiso, Indiana – First responders dedicate their lives to protecting our communities, often facing immense physical and mental challenges in the line of duty. In recognition of the need for comprehensive mental health support, the MAAC Foundation and Responder Strong are proud to announce the First Responder Mental Wellness Conference, taking place onDoors will open at 8:00 AM CST. Visitand register today.

“First responders face incredible challenges every day, often carrying the weight of those experiences long after the call is over. The strategies shared at this conference support our mission to equip first responders with the tools and resilience to serve our communities,” said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “At the MAAC, we believe caring for the mental health of those who protect us is just as important as their physical training.”

This full-day event will bring together leading experts in responder mental health to address the unique challenges faced by first responders and their loved ones. Attendees will benefit from engaging presentations, evidence-based insights, and actionable strategies to build resilience and foster long-term wellness.

“This conference is about helping responders see they are not alone in the mental challenges of these careers and giving them the tools and resources to thrive on-duty and off-duty,” said Mackenna Schon, Director of Programming at the MAAC.

Topics Include:

Responder Mental Health

Trauma and Mental Health Treatment

Advancing Peer Support

Relationship Survival Skills 101

Conference Speakers: Dr. Sara Jahnke, Frank Leto, Dan DeGryse, Jason Mitchell, Jessica Klemz

bit.ly/maacmentalhealth2025 More information about our speakers and topics is available at: