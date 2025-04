I-65 SB at exit 230 All lanes will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time due to the semi fire. Once it is safe, traffic will be escorted around the scene, but that won’t be for a while. Driver’s in the backup, please be patient and DO NOT drive NB in SB lanes! This cleanup is expected to last into the night due to the surface of the roadway being significantly damaged. Good news- driver of the semi was not injured. Thank you Indiana State Police Lowell Post. #wims