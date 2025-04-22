Michigan City – Michigan City Area Schools will launch a new program in September that is designed to boost community engagement and give the public a deeper understanding of its operations.

The MCAS Ambassador Program, which will be limited to 20 participants, is a seven-session series of interactive workshops that will give community members a behind-the-scenes look at district services, finances, operations, curriculum, instruction, and more. Ambassadors will meet once a month on a Thursday morning to hear from administrators, staff, and students and take part in hands-on activities at locations across the school district.

“This initiative aligns with the Clear and Consistent Communications pillar of our Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Wendel McCollum, MCAS Superintendent. “The goal is for community members to engage with our district, ask questions, and share what they are learning with others.”

Ambassadors must commit to attending at least six of the seven sessions:

September 11, 2025 – “MCAS 101” (District Operations & Finance)

October 9, 2025 – “We Are MC” (Curriculum & Special Education)

November 13, 2025 – “Moving & Making” (Transportation & Technology)

January 15, 2026 – “Growing a Workforce” (Career and Technical Education & Early Learning)

February 12, 2026 – “Fuel for the Future” (Food Service & College and Career Programs)

March 12, 2026 – “Safe and Sound” (Safety & Facilities)

April 28, 2026 – “Shadow and Celebrate” (Admin Job Shadow, Athletics, & Luncheon)

In order to provide a personalized, hands-on experience, the program is limited to 20 participants. Preference will be given to those living within the MCAS attendance boundaries. Having a student who attends MCAS is not a requirement.

Community members interested in joining the program must submit an application by August 1, and those selected will be asked to complete a background check.

Visit http://educateMC.net/ambassador to learn more and apply.