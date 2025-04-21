– Registration is now open for The Salvation Army’s annual free summer camp opportunities. Children ages 6 to 17 who reside in Michigan City are eligible to attend camp through The Salvation Army, including six different camps that will take place at Hidden Falls Camp in Bedford, IN. The experience will be a four- to six-day overnight visit, depending on the camp.

Kids Camp will be held June 13 to June 15 for children ages 6-8 (registration deadline is May 30); High Adventure Camp for children ages 13 to 17 will take place June 17 to June 21 (registration deadline is June 3; Music Camp will take place from June 23 to June 28 for children ages 9 to 17 (registration deadline is June 9); Tween Camp for children ages 9 to 12 will be held June 30 to July 3 (registration deadline is June 16); Discovery Camp will be held July 7 to July 11 and is open to children ages 8 to 14 (registration deadline is June 23); Teen Camp will take place July 14 to July 18 for ages 13 to 17 (registration deadline is June 30).

To register, a parent or guardian must visit https://hiddenfalls.campbrainregistration.com using the discount code MichiganCityFull. Parents will also be required to stop by The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, to pick up the parent packet and pay a $10 deposit per child per camp. There is no cost to attend camp – including transportation to and from camp, meals, lodging, and activities – however this $10 deposit per child is required to hold that child’s spot at camp. This deposit will be refunded when the camp takes place.

Contact Major Dale Simmons at (219) 874-6885 ext. 1006 or dale.simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org with any questions about the registration process.

Space is limited to the first 100 children to register.

Major Dale Simmons, who operates The Salvation Army of Michigan City along with his wife, Major Becky Simmons, said this camping experience is a great opportunity for all children, especially those who have not yet experienced going away to summer camp. “Hidden Falls Camp gives kids a chance to get out of Michigan City to enjoy a few days away from their normal, everyday life,” he said, noting that children from all over the state attend camp in Bedford, IN through The Salvation Army. “Time spent at summer camp is all about having fun and meeting new people, but we also focus on leadership, teamwork, and other character-building skills so it’s a great overall experience for children.”

The Salvation Army summer camp program in Michigan City is made possible due to grant funding provided by the Duneland Health Council and generous donations from our community.

More information about summer camp and other Salvation Army programs is available by calling (219) 874-6885, visiting www.SAmichigancity.org, or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.