LaPorte County Parks is inviting the public to stop by Luhr County Park any time between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, May 16 to help the naturalist staff do spring cleaning on the native flower beds.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about native plants while giving back to the parks,” LaPorte County Parks exclaimed on their Facebook page.

Gloves and tools will be provided, but you may bring your own.