Robert John Behler Jr. (84), former Mayor of Michigan City, Indiana,

passed away peacefully at his residence in Encinitas, California, on

December 4, 2024, surrounded by his family. Bnal care and kindness

brought comfort and dignity to Bob in his final years.

Visitation and memorial display will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday,

April 24, 2025 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St.,

Michigan City, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am

Friday, April 25, 2025 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church,

411 W. 10th St.,Michigan City, IN with time for gathering and greeting

the family in the church foyer beginning at 10:00 am, prior to the Mass.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Behler Family in care of

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN

46360.

