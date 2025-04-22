HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites community members to support PNW students by making a gift during its annual PNW Day of Giving 24-hour fundraiser on Wednesday, April 30.

PNW Day of Giving is the university’s largest and most successful campaign that benefits student scholarships, academic and athletic programs, and resources that benefit PNW students.

Supporters are encouraged to save the date and visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu on April 30 to make a gift of their choice to PNW. Supporters’ generous contributions help expand the many resource offerings that help PNW students pursue their degrees.

“Day of Giving is a prime opportunity for our community to join together to provide needed resources for our students as they earn their degrees,” said Lisa Goodnight, PNW vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement. “The incredible gifts from our donors illustrate how changing students’ lives starts with us.”

How to make a gift on PNW Day of Giving

Starting at 11 p.m. CDT on April 29 and running through 11 p.m. CDT on April 30, visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu and select “Donate” or “Give Now” to make a gift. Supporters may also call 219-989-2323 to make a gift.

Supporters can select from 100 funds across 16 units to benefit students during PNW Day of Giving. Gifts help a wide range of initiatives, including student scholarships, PNW Pride Athletics, student organizations, and resources that help alleviate hardships students may experience, such as the PNW Food Pantry and the PNW Dean of Students Emergency Fund. Gifts can also be made in support of community resources offered by the university, such as Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest and the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum.

Supporters can participate in hourly giving and social media challenges that can help their chosen units win bonus funds.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with your gifts on PNW Day of Giving, visit pnw.edu/day-of-giving.