INDIANAPOLIS (April 17, 2025) – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is alerting investors about increasing threats from financial scams and fraudulent schemes targeting investors in 2025. These threats, identified in a recent survey conducted by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), are primarily spread through digital assets, cryptocurrency, social media apps, and AI-powered scams.

The NASAA report highlights that scammers are using social media platforms like Facebook, X, Telegram, and WhatsApp to target investors. Additionally, video-sharing platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, TikTok, and Instagram Reels are also heavily utilized to reach potential victims, with scammers relying on slick, professional-looking content to lure in investors. Text- and voice-based communication platforms, along with long- and short-form video content, have become key methods for perpetuating scams.

One of the most concerning threats emerging for 2025 is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by bad actors. State regulators are predicting an uptick in scams where AI generates highly convincing graphics, videos, and content that create a false sense of legitimacy. Deepfake technologies are also being exploited to fabricate videos, images, and voices of well-known individuals, increasing the risk of identity fraud and scams. These AI-driven tactics can be highly sophisticated, targeting victims with professionally designed content that appears legitimate.

“Our office is seeing an increasing number of complaints tied to scams that leverage new technology, particularly AI. We encourage all Hoosiers to be vigilant and to recognize common red flags that could indicate a fraudulent scheme. Our team carefully reviews all registrants’ qualifications and conducts background checks. Be sure to investigate the credentials of anyone offering investments, especially those promoting opportunities online or via social media,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

NASAA’s survey also uncovered that some of the most common scams are tied to affinity frauds and emotionally driven tactics, such as romance scams, where perpetrators build relationships with victims before asking for large investments. Once the scammers have drained the victim’s bank account, they vanish without a trace.

The Indiana Securities Division emphasizes the importance of checking the registration status of investment providers. NASAA also warns that many of these online schemes are promoted by unregistered or unlicensed individuals, who are not subject to state regulation. Investors should look out for investments that sound too good to be true and should be cautious if they feel rushed or pressured to make quick decisions.

Before making any investment, NASAA and the Indiana Securities Division encourage investors to ask questions, research thoroughly, and contact the Indiana Securities Division at 317-232-6681 for guidance.