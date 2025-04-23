On April 21, 2025, at approximately 1:07pm, the Laporte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating a person had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, at a residence in the 300 block of Edwards Street. Uniform Patrol Shift I Officers, Cpl. Brian Wright, Ryan Koontz, Kane Fletcher, Cody Washluske and

Louis Gallegos responded to the scene as did Laporte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department.

The initial investigation determined three local juvenile males, ages 15,17 and 17, were at the Edwards Street residence. They were in possession of two handguns that one of the juveniles claimed to have found earlier in the day. While handling the weapons, the 15-year-old discharged a round, and the round grazed the head of one

of the 17-year-olds. Fortunately, the gunshot did not result in a catastrophic injury or worse. The 17-year-old was transported by EMS to Franciscan Hospital where he was treated and released.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. With the assistance of the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, a search warrant was obtained for the residence, and several pieces of evidence were collected. The two handguns, both 9mm, were located on-scene by the first responding Officers.

One of the recovered handguns was reported stolen, in Michigan City, on January 30, 2025. The 15-year-old was charged with Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 felony), Pointing a Firearm (Level 6

Felony), Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm (A-Misdemeanor) and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile (A-Misdemeanor). The uninjured 17-year-old was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm (AMisdemeanor) and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile (A-Misdemeanor). An additional arrest and charges are currently pending.

MCPD Det./Cpl. Adam Brinkman was assigned as the Lead Detective for this investigation. The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case to please contact Cpl. Brinkman at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1088 or by email at abrinkman@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can always request to remain anonymous!

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Long Beach Police Department and the Trail Creek Police Department.

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.**