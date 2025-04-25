Specialist Walls and Specialist Lopez represented the La Porte Police Department at the La Porte High School’s Career Day. Their participation provided students with insight into law enforcement careers and helped inspire potential career paths after graduation. The La Porte Police Department stated, “Engaging with students in this way reinforces our department’s commitment to community outreach and mentoring the next generation.”

Thank you for your engagement with our community, Specialist Walls and Specialist Lopez!