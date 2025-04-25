Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have lane closures on State Road 249 between I-94 and U.S. 12 beginning on or after Monday, April 28.

State Road 249 will have alternating lane closures through October for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Little Calumet River. During phase one, the inside left lanes will be closed in each direction.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.