MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Board-certified Infectious Disease Physician John Dougherty, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Dougherty attended medical school at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He completed his residency in internal medicine at New York University in New York. His fellowship in infectious diseases was completed at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

Dr. Dougherty’s clinical interests include sepsis, fungal infections and endemic mycoses.

He is accepting new patients at Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion, Suite 3E, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City. To make an appointment, call (219) 861-5539.