The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) will hold a 30-day public comment period including a series of in person public hearings to gather comments on a proposed across the board fare increase of 10% rounded to the nearest quarter ($0.25). If approved, the new fares would take effect on July 1, 2025, for the South Shore Line rail passenger service including July monthly tickets. The new fares would apply to all stations.

The general public may comment in person at the public meetings, via email to comments@nictd.com, or mail their comments to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, 33 East U.S. Highway 12, Chesterton, Indiana 46304. Comments must be received by NICTD on or before Friday, May 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm (CST). The NICTD Board of Trustees is scheduled to act on the fare increase on Monday, May 19th, 2025.

A complete list of proposed fares is available at all staffed stations and here.

Public hearing schedule:

Monday, April 28th, 2025 – 6:30 PM CT

Gary Public Library

501 S. Lake Street, Gary

Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET

Studebaker Room

South Bend International Airport, South Bend

Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 – 6:30 PM CT

Michigan City Library

100 E 4th Street, Michigan City

Thursday, May 1st, 2025 – 6:00 PM CT

NICTD Administrative Office Board Room

33 E. US Highway 12, Chesterton

Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 – 6:00 PM CT

Hammond Public Library, Schlesinger Board Room

564 State Street, Hammond

Requests for interpreters or other reasonable accommodations may be made 48 hours in advance of the hearing by contacting NICTD through their web email, or telephone 219-874-4221 ext. 263, or Relay Indiana at 711.