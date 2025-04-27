Michigan City, IN— On Saturday, May 31st, residents and visitors who enjoy getting active outside can

support the Save the Dunes mission of protecting the Indiana Dunes by joining us for our annual Dunes

Dash! Runners will take to the trails of the Indiana Dunes National Park at West Beach for our 5K

Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run. This year’s race is sponsored by Porter County Community Foundation,

United Healthcare, Cleveland Cliffs, Northwest Indiana Green Drinks, Michigan City Sustainability

Commission, Castle Subaru, Encompass Financial Partners and WIMS Radio. All funds raised will be used

to support Save the Dunes mission to enhance and protect the incredible biodiversity of our natural

spaces through our work in Advocacy, Conservation and Community Engagement.

Betsy Maher, our Executive Director states, “We are thrilled to be hosting our 2nd Dunes Dash 5K and

Kids Fun Run this year in partnership with the Indiana Dunes National Park. Our location, West Beach, is

the ideal place to provide the unique backdrop where people can run along the beaches and dunes for

our cause to save them.”

Race registration is open now! Those interested in participating in the 2025 Dunes Dash are

encouraged to register at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Gary/DunesDash5k. Race tees will be available to

purchase with registrations received before April 28th

. Please note that an Indiana Dunes National Park

pass will be required to enter the parking lot. If you need a park pass you may purchase one at the gate,

or purchase in advance on the registration page or in-person at our office. We look forward to seeing

you there!

Additionally, join Save the Dunes at our Open House as we celebrate the 73rd anniversary of our

organization! Come pay a us visit at our headquarters to see our recently completed renovations of the

historic Barker House. We will have guided tours of the house and property available throughout the

day along with light refreshments, and a brief presentation on the historic legacy of Save the Dunes.

The 73rd Anniversary Open House takes place on June 20th, from 11am-1pm at 444 Barker Road in

Michigan City. More details can be found at www.savedune.org/events.

Save the Dunes was formed under the call to action to ‘save the dunes’ through the establishment of t